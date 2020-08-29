August 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! It has been yet another very hot day across the South Plains this afternoon. Highs have reached the upper 90s and low 100s. This heat is going to be one of the factors that will drive the chance for severe storms this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the viewing area under the risk for strong to severe storms; main threat will be large hail up 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds up to 60mph. Most activity will move out of the area by around midnight, then we’ll see mostly clear skies to start our Sunday. For Sunday, the chance is there again for a few afternoon showers and storms, most of which should be sub-severe. A cold front is on the way that way that will drop our temperatures and bring some widespread rain, with a reinforcing shot on Tuesday. Highs will be near, or slightly below, seasonable averages for the first half of the week with the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms through about the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will be rebounding to the mid 90s by the end of the week with rain chances dwindling by then.