August 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Friday! It has been a very hot and dry day for everyone across the South Plains today. If you're heading out or playing in any of the area wide high school football games this evening, make sure you are staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks! As you're coming home from the games, we'll see temperatures cooling off to the mid 80s by around 10p and lows around 70 degrees. For Saturday, a weak front is going to slide through early shifting the winds to the northwest and bring us a temporary break from the heat. But by the afternoon, that same front will push back to the north, shifting the winds back to the south causing highs to soar back to the upper 90s and low 100s. As this front shifts back north tomorrow afternoon, we could see a few showers and storms fire off. Some of these storms could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. So keep your eyes on the sky if you're going to be outside tomorrow afternoon. By Sunday, the heat stays with us, with more triple digit highs for many across the region. A stronger cold front will be making its way through early Monday bringing a slight chance at some showers and storms. Another front reinforces the cooler temperatures and brings another round at showers and storms overnight and into Tuesday. We'll be getting a taste of Fall by Wednesday with highs only in the mid to upper 80s! Temperatures look to rebound to the 90s by the end of next week with mostly sunny skies.