August 2nd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Thankfully, we have a cold front headed our way that will drop our temperatures into the mid-90’s tomorrow and then the low 90’s on Sunday.
We will see a small rain chance on Saturday but sunshine will still remain abundant which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Temperatures will heat up quickly next week with a few more rain chances in the mix so make sure to stay weather aware!