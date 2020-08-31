August 31st, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Monday! Clouds have stuck around for most of the day today, coupled with a cold front that has stalled just to the south of Lubbock, and we’ve got a relatively cooler afternoon on tap. A low pressure off to our west is going to send a piece of energy our way this evening which looks to spark up a few showers and storms mainly to the east and southeast of the viewing area. Some of these storms could be severe, so make sure you are staying weather aware. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. For tomorrow, another cloudy day is in store with more rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be on either side of 90 degrees. A more powerful cold front will be making its way through the South Plains on Wednesday. This will drop our temperatures again, with highs in the mid 80s, and also bring our best chance of rain for the week. The end of the week is looking a little tricky. Some models want to keep rain in the forecast, while other don’t. It will be something we will be watching very carefully since we need the rain! So for now, let’s enjoy the cooler temperatures and better chances for rain the next few days!