August 3rd, 2020 Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We had another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Rolling Plains and the eastern South Plains this afternoon and early this evening. A few of the storms did reach severe limits due to 1.00" hail and damaging wind gusts. One storm produced a 98 mph and an 82 mph wind gust at White River Lake around 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, a large complex of showers and thunderstorms will drop into South and Rolling Plains later this evening and overnight from the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico. A few thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and small hail. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected this evening and overnight with low temperatures in the middle 60s.