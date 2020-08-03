August 3rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Monday! After a beautiful weekend with seasonable temperatures and scattered showers and storms, we are seeing a few lingering showers mainly across the southern counties this morning. These will continue to move south and out of the region by around sunrise. Then we’ll look at mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s for the afternoon. By tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the South Plains, making for a hot week ahead. By Wednesday, we could be seeing widespread triple digit heat for highs with mostly sunny skies. A few showers and storms may be possible for the extreme northern and western counties, but will not make it much farther south than the periphery of the viewing area. Sunny skies and hot temperatures stay in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend with no major mentions of any additional rainfall.