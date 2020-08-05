August 5th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday! As you’re heading out the door this morning, a complex of storms to our north has moved a few of these storms into our northern counties. So be on the lookout for a few showers and some wet roads. We can expect them to fizzle out and diminish by around sunrise, then we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the mid afternoon. Another chance at some isolated afternoon storms is possible, mainly to the west of the I-27 corridor. It will also be a hot day, with most areas reaching the upper 90s and low 100s. With how hot it will be, some storms will have the potential to bring strong, downburst winds, so be on the lookout for that later this afternoon and into the evening. Isolated storms are possible tomorrow afternoon as well, then we’ll see mostly sunny skies with hot and dry conditions persisting through the weekend.