August 5th, 2020 Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The sunshine returned to west Texas today, as did the very warm summer air. There were no clouds in the sky today, which allowed for highs to get back above average. This will be the theme for tomorrow. We will get mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind on Wednesday with Lubbock seeing a high temperature of 100°. We'll only drop down to 75° on Thursday morning with mainly clear skies. Thursday afternoon is going to see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high of 99°. Stay safe if you will be outside!

