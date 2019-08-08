August 7th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Temperatures will remain in this range throughout the remainder of the work week and the weekend with abundant sunshine on tap, which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

We will see late evening and early morning rain chances pretty much each day this week with drier conditions expected over the weekend. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected at this time.