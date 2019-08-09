August 9th, 2109 Evening Weather

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated showers and storms. High 100.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 73.Tomorrow: Sunny, dry, and hot. High 99.

Scattered non-severe storms popped up this morning and will continue to linger until about the early afternoon. Later today we'll be expecting for things to clear up leading to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and triple-digits. By this evening, a few more isolated showers and storms could pop up clearing out overnight.

By tomorrow, a few isolated showers are possible to the north and west of Lubbock due to monsoonal moisture off in eastern New Mexico. Other than that, nearly all of West Texas will be under mostly sunny and dry conditions with high temperatures expected to top out in the upper 90s and 100s yet again.

Unfortunately, this weekend will still be hot and remains that way into the beginning of next week. By midweek, temperatures will drop a few degrees into the mid 90s, though it will still feel hot. A few chances for an isolated shower or two is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday, though those are our rain chances.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

