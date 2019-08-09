August 9th, 2109 Evening Weather

appy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Temperatures will remain in this range throughout the remainder of the weekend and beginning of next week with abundant sunshine on tap, which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!
The weather is expected to stay dry until Tuesday afternoon when showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected at this time.