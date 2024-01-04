LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon weather update for January 4th, 2024.

Tonight: Precipitation ends. Patchy black ice. Low of 30°. Winds SW→NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 47°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Parmer, Castro, and Swisher counties through 6 AM CST Friday, January 5th, 2024. 1-3″ of snowfall fell within the advisory area. This will cause travel to be hazardous at times.

Winter Weather Advisory. Valid through 6 AM CST Friday, January 5th.

Tonight:

Precipitation will wrap up around midnight tonight. A few flurries will be possible over our northern row of counties through 6 AM Friday morning. Winds will shift to the northwest around 10-15 MPH. Residual moisture on area roadways will refreeze, resulting in black ice. Watch out for patchy slick spots, especially on elevated roadways, through 9 AM Friday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s overnight, with a partly cloudy sky remaining around the region.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Friday Morning, January 5th, 2024.

Short Term:

Other than a few Friday morning flurries, we will be rain and snow free around the region. Any remaining snowfall will melt throughout the day as temperatures peak in the low 40s to low 50s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, with lows in the low 20s to mid 30s. Clouds hang around on Saturday. A few rain and snow showers will be possible north of Highway 62/82, with no accumulation expected. Highs Friday will remain in the 40s to low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens to low 30s by sunrise Sunday. Southerly winds of 15-20 MPH will warm us into the 40s and 50s Sunday, with a mostly cloudy sky returning to eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Our next cold front will begin to enter into the forecast area late Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows fall into the mid 20s to upper 30s.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 4th, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

As our next storm system tracks into the region on Monday, more precipitation and cold air will filter into eastern New Mexico and western Texas. This system currently poses a higher probability of snowfall making it to Lubbock Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of right now, it looks like the Hub City could see as much as 1″ of snowfall. Confidence in the forecast remains relatively low right now due to a disagreement in storm track amongst the latest data. We will dry out with warmer temperatures moving back into the region from Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, some areas could return to the 60s on Wednesday. By the time next weekend rolls around, big changes will likely begin to unfold around the region. A bit of a tease for you here. Winter loves could REEEEALY enjoy the middle to end of January😉.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 4th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 4th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:52 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 76° (1918)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -9° (1947)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

