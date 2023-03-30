LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for March 30th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear and windy. Low of 49°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~40-45 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds & dusty. High of 70°. Winds W 25-30 MPH, gusts ~50-60 MPH.

Tonight will be warm, clear, and windy! Winds will be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 45 MPH. Some areas of blowing dust are expected. Other than the dust, we should keep a mostly clear sky around the region as temperatures bottom out in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Friday will be warm, windy, and dusty! Highs will climb into the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. If it weren’t for the high winds and blowing dust, it wouldn’t be too bad of a day! Winds will gust as high as 60 MPH at times, which is why northern areas have been placed under a High Wind Watch through Friday evening. Every single county in the KLBK viewing area has also been placed under a Red Flag Warning for a critical threat level of fire weather conditions. Avoid all outdoor burning, in addition to any activities that could result in a spark! If you see a fire, report it to 911 immediately. Friday night into Saturday morning will be a bit cooler, as temperatures settle in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday will be warmer with less wind, as temperatures warm into the mid 70s and mid 80s. Winds will be variable in direction, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild, as lows drop into the 40s to mid 50s.

Temperatures continue to climb on Sunday, peaking in the upper 70s to low 90s around the region! Warmest temps will occur over eastern areas. Winds will increase out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH! Sunday night into Monday morning will be warm, as temperatures only fall into the low 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into next week, warmer temperatures will return to the region. We will approach 90 degrees in Lubbock on Monday, before temperatures begin to fall for the rest of the week. We will go from the 70s and 80s on Tuesday, to the 60s and 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through, resulting in the cooler temperatures. Rain chances will also increase towards the end of next week! Although we cannot set it in stone, our overall pattern looks to favor more precipitation as we head into April! Farmers across the region desperately need this rain! Morning lows look to remain above freezing through the extended forecast period. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 30th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 30th:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:06 PM CDT

Average High: 72°

Record High: 91° (2010)

Average Low: 42°

Record Low: 16° (1987)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

