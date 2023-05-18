LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for May 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Low of 61°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Strong to severe storms south. Cold front arrives. High of 80°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will remain this evening into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds around 60-70 MPH, and hail around ping-pong ball sized (1.50″ in diameter) will be the main threats. Localized flooding will also occur with the strongest storms. Our severe threat will end by midnight, with isolated showers continuing through sunrise on Friday. Lows will bottom out in the 50s and 60s with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Some patchy dense fog will be possible, so be cautious on your Friday morning commute.

A cold front will pass through the region on Friday, resulting in quite the spread of high temperatures. Northern areas will peak in the mid and upper 70s, with southern locations warming into the low 90s! Winds will be out of the northeast, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH expected. Showers and storms will remain in the forecast, especially along and south of Highway 62/82. Here, a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms exists. Damaging winds around 60-70 MPH, and hail around lime sized (2.00″ in diameter) will be the main threats. Localized flooding will also occur with the strongest storms. Isolated showers will hang around through 2 AM, with lows settling into the upper 40s to upper 50s by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday will be drier around the KLBK viewing area, although a few showers will remain possible south of Highway 62/82. Highs will be cooler behind our cold front, with temperatures only reaching the mid 70s to low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be seasonably mild, with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Showers and storms return to the forecast Sunday afternoon through the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds and large hail being the main concerns. Localized flooding will also remain a possibility. High temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will linger overnight, as low temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Storm chances remain around the region next week, with highs continuing to top out in the 80s. Some low 90s will return by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will remain in the 50s and 60s. Isolated severe storms will remain possible each evening, with damaging winds and hail being the main concerns. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 18th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 18th:

Sunrise: 6:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:43 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 103° (2003)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 42° (1916)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx