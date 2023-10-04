LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for October 4th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Low of 56°. Winds NNE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 77°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Calmer conditions remain around the region overnight. Patchy dense fog will develop for some, resulting in reduced visibility through our Thursday morning commute. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 8-12 MPH.

Short Term:

Temperatures will continually decline Thursday through Saturday, with highs falling from the 70s Thursday to the mid 60s and mid 70s Saturday. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky each day, with winds shifting from the northeast to the south by the weekend. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH can be expected. Morning lows will continue to cool as well, with lows by Saturday morning in the 40s and 50s. A few upper 30s are even possible over northwestern areas by sunrise on Saturday!

Extended Forecast:

We will remain near our seasonal averages on Sunday before warming slightly Monday through Wednesday. Overall, highs will range through the 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will return to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with low confidence in meaningful rainfall for both days as of now. Morning lows will remain in the 40s and 50s each morning. Winds will stay calmer out of the south each day, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH likely.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 4th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 4th:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:28 PM CDT

Average High: 80°

Record High: 96° (2000)

Average Low: 53°

Record Low: 41° (1961)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

