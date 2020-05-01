Celestial Smile later this month

A lunar occultation is seen in an image from Dec. 1, 2008. (Credit: HRVOJE POLAN/AFP via Getty Images

LUBBOCK, Texas – A rare “celestial smile” will occur later this month.

During these uncertain times, it appears the universe is trying to give us a ray of hope!

On May 16th, Venus, Jupiter and the moon will show us their pearly whites in a rare formation. A crescent moon will align with the two planets, forming a smiley face across North America! According to Physics-Astronomy.com, the last time this phenomena took place was in 2008.

You will want to set a reminder, because this event will only be visible for a short amount of time. The alignment will only be visible for a short time just after sunset.

