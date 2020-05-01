Celestial Smile later this month

A lunar occultation is seen in an image from Dec. 1, 2008. (Credit: HRVOJE POLAN/AFP via Getty Images

LUBBOCK, Texas – A rare “celestial smile” will occur later this month.

During these uncertain times, it appears the universe is trying to give us a ray of hope!

On May 16th, Venus, Jupiter and the moon will show us their pearly whites in a rare formation. A crescent moon will align with the two planets, forming a smiley face across North America! According to Physics-Astronomy.com, the last time this phenomena took place was in 2008.

#HeadlineChallenge: The world needs reasons to smile – and the solar system is about to give us a helping hand. On May 16, a crescent moon, beneath Venus & Jupiter, will form a smiley face in the sky…@PeteBarronMedia goes with PUT ON A HAPPY SPACE. pic.twitter.com/G6Tmz0Lx34 — BBC Radio Tees (@BBCTees) March 30, 2020

You will want to set a reminder, because this event will only be visible for a short amount of time. The alignment will only be visible for a short time just after sunset.