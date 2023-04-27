LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for April 27th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 45°. Winds S→N 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of ↓58°. Winds N 20-25 MPH.

Tonight we will see a cold front move into the South Plains. Before it arrives, temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s around midnight. These will likely be our high temperatures for the day! Behind our cold front, winds will shift to the north around 12-18 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s by sunrise Friday as clouds increase.

Friday will be chilly and damp. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 60s across the region. Showers will increase after noon, with the northeastern half of the KLBK viewing area having the highest potential of seeing rainfall. Some areas could see upwards of 0.25″ of rain! Winds will be out of the north around 20-25 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold. In fact, northwestern areas will fall below freezing! Lows will bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s. Bring in any pets or potted plants sensitive to the colder temps.

Sunshine returns Saturday afternoon after a few morning sprinkles exit to the east. Highs rebound into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the north to the southeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be seasonably cool, as temperatures settle in the upper 30s to low 50s.

Sunday will be warm across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will climb into the 80s to low 90s, with warmest temperatures existing off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Clouds increase late in the day through the overnight hours Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by sunrise Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Cloudy and mild conditions remain for most of next week. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will primarily be out of the east and southeast, gusting as high as 30-40 MPH. Storm and rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of hail and high winds existing with these storms. No widespread severe threat exists as of yet. We will keep an eye on the evolving forecast over the next several days. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 27th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 26th:

Sunrise: 7:03 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 97° (1996)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 27° (1920)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

