LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update for December 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 31°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Overcast late. High of 55°. Winds N→S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

A weak cold front will pass through the KLBK viewing area tonight, bringing a few clouds and cooler temperatures back into the region. Winds will shift to the north behind the front, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH expected. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the area, with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Warmest temperatures will remain off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Monday Morning, December 18th, 2023.

Short Term:

We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region for most of the day on Monday, before overcast conditions return later in the day. Highs will peak in the 50s, with winds shifting from the north to the south throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH will continue. Mostly cloudy conditions will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be a copy and paste type of forecast, with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, and lows cooling into the upper 20s to low 40s. Winds each day will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Showers are expected to increase from west to east overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 17th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances return to the region Thursday, with isolated to scattered showers expected over a majority of the region. Rain chances will hang around the region Thursday, and again Friday night through Sunday morning. Models are still in a disagreement as to how much rainfall we could see. As of now, eastern areas have the highest likelihood of seeing rainfall, with a range of 0.50″-1.00″ possible. Central and western areas will remain the driest, with a rainfall range of 0.00″-0.50″ possible.

High temperatures will remain above average, peaking in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Morning lows will only fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s each morning. To put it in perspective, morning lows will trend 10°-15° above average, with daytime highs trending 8°-12° above average. Winds will be quite variable in direction as several disturbances move through eastern New Mexico and western Texas. By the time Christmas Eve rolls around, we will be watching for our next disturbance.

There is a decent degree of uncertainty based on the latest data. However, a cool down is looking more and more likely for the 24th-26th timeframe as a low pressure tracks through the Panhandle, advecting in some colder air into the South Plains behind its passing. Highs will likely fall into the 40s and 50s when this occurs, with lows returning to the 20s and 30s. More moisture, in the form of rain, could also return for the northern half of the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 17th 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. If you don’t have it yet, make sure to download our new and improved EverythingLubbock Weather app. It is free in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, December 17th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CST

Sunset: 5:41 PM CST

Average High: 55°

Record High: 78° (1980)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 5° (1932)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx