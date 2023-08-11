LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for August 11th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Showers early. Low of 79°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. HOT! Isolated P.M. storms north. High of 104°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening through about 2 AM Saturday morning. Some locally gusty winds can be expected, possibly as high as 60 MPH. Remember to head indoors if you hear thunder. If you’re close enough to a storm to hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH expected. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 80s by sunrise Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another hot day around the region, with highs peaking around 95°-110°. We will see a mostly sunny sky early on in the day, with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will develop later in the afternoon and evening hours across the southern Texas Panhandle and northern South Plains. No widespread severe weather is expected, but some storms could produce wind gusts as high as 60 MPH. Showers and storms are expected to end by midnight, with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 80s by sunrise Sunday.

Triple digits will remain in the forecast Sunday with a forecast high of 102° expected in Lubbock. Winds will be stronger around the region due to an approaching cold front. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are expected out of the south, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH likely. We will see a partly cloudy sky, with clouds increasing later in the day. Region-wide temperatures will peak from 95°-108°. Showers and storms will be possible over northern areas overnight, and remain isolated in nature. As our front moves into the region, winds will shift to the northeast. Lows will vary from the upper 50s across northern areas, to the upper 70s over southern areas.

Monday will be cooler around the region thanks to a passing cold front! High temperatures will only peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be refreshing, as lows fall into the mid 50s to low 70s.

Extended Forecast:

We will start to warm back up on Tuesday, with widespread triple digits returning to the forecast Wednesday into Thursday. Morning lows will warm back into the 60s-80s range. We look to remain mostly dry, but the isolated afternoon shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out each afternoon. These look to be most likely Thursday afternoon and evening. No meaningful precipitation accumulation is expected. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. Apply and reapply sunscreen appropriately. Always check your vehicles before you lock your doors to make sure you aren’t forgetting your pets or children inside. Doing so could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-30 minutes in this type of heat. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 11th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 11th:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:38 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 106° (2023)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 56° (1915 & 1931)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

