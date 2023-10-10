LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for October 10th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 58°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 88°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

A partly cloudy sky is expected around the region tonight, with a few showers likely before midnight. Areas with the best chance of rainfall will be those west of Highway 87, and south of Highway 114. We will see isolated showers come to an end around midnight, with dry conditions remaining through sunrise. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s to low 60s close to sunrise on Wednesday, with sustained winds out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, October 10th, 2023.

Short Term:

A big change will arrive across the South Plains Wednesday through Friday. A warm and breezy Wednesday is in store for the KLBK viewing area, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH out of the south-southwest. Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s. On Thursday, a cold front will move through the region. This will keep winds breezy, shifting from the southwest to the northwest throughout the day. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH are likely, with possibly even some patchy blowing dust along the front. Highs will range through the 70s and 80s, with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 50s Thursday night into Friday morning. Winds will be calmer, and temperatures cooler on Friday. Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s, with northeasterly winds of 12-18 MPH likely. A patchy frost will be possible over northwestern areas Friday night into Saturday morning. Be sure to protect any plants or pets sensitive to the cooler temperatures!

3-Day Forecast Valid October 10th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler air will hang around the region for the remainder of our forecast period. Highs will stay in the 60s and 70s Saturday, with temperatures returning to the 70s to low 80s Sunday through Tuesday. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the area. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-20 MPH Saturday through Monday before shifting back to the south on Tuesday. Morning lows will be very chilly Saturday, with a patchy frost likely west of Interstate 27 and north of Highway 70s. Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s Sunday through Tuesday mornings. We will remain dry around the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 10th, 2023.

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin. According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock. The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area. Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path & Percent Totality (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023) 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023) 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Times (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 10th:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:20 PM CDT

Average High: 78°

Record High: 98° (2020)

Average Low: 51°

Record Low: 37° (2009)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

