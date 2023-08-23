LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for August 23rd, 2023.

Tonight: Clouds clearing. Low of 70°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 97°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over southwestern areas this evening, especially along and southwest of a line from Lamesa to Morton. Isolated gusty winds and brief heavy downpours will be possible with this activity. After sunset, we will turn dry area-wide, as clouds begin to clear around the region. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH overnight, with temperatures settling into the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected across the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. Temperatures will peak somewhere between 92°-102°, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. A mostly sunny sky is expected area-wide. We will be dry all day and all night, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 60s to mid 70s early Friday morning.

The eastern half of the South Plains will be flirting with the triple digits on Friday! Highs will climb into the mid 90s to lower 100s, with a forecast high of 99° for the city of Lubbock. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the forecast area, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning remains seasonably warm, with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s continuing.

Saturday will be a hot one, with high temperatures reaching the 95°-105° range! Hottest temperatures will occur off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains, with cooler temperatures remaining over western areas. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH under an increasingly partly cloudy sky. Late Saturday evening into the overnight hours, a cold front will begin to enter into the region. This will shift winds to the north overnight, increasing to 15-20 MPH. Lows will fall into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday will be warm throughout the day. Later in the evening a stronger surge of ‘cooler’ air will move into the region, progressing from north to south. This will bring in more seasonal temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will vary from the low 80s to the mid 90s! In addition to the cooler temperatures, we will likely see a few more showers and storms return to the region. Monday looks to bring the most widespread potential for rainfall, with isolated amounts of 0.25″-0.50″ possible. We will begin to warm up and dry out on Wednesday, with highs returning to the upper 80s to upper 90s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 23rd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:24 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 101° (1985)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 54° (1923)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

