LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for February 15th, 2023.

Tonight: Cold and breezy. Low of 20°. Winds NW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold and breezy. High of 42°. Winds NNW 18-22 MPH.

Tonight will be cold, clear, and breezy around the South Plains. Lows will bottom out in the mid to low 10s over northwestern areas, with southeastern areas falling into the mid and upper 20s. We will remain clear around the region, with winds remaining breezy out of the northwest around 18-22 MPH. This will drop our wind chill values into the single digits to lower 20s.

Cold and breezy will be our key words for the forecast on Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 30s over northwestern areas, with the rest of the KLBK viewing area only warming into the 40s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest around 18-22 MPH, making it feel like the 20s and 30s all day long. A mostly sunny sky will translate to a mostly clear overnight, as temperatures settle in the 10s and 20s once again.

Friday will be a little warmer. Highs peak in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky, with clouds increasing later in the day! Winds will be out of the northwest early on, shifting to the southwest later in the day. Gusts as high as 25 MPH are expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cloudy and cold, as lows cool into the 20s to mid 30s.

Warmer and breezier conditions return on Saturday! Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be more mild with temperatures ranging anywhere from the low 30s to the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Clouds, winds, and warmth will remain the focus of our forecast Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will climb into the 6o and 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of west and southwest, with sustained speeds around 20-30 MPH likely. By Wednesday, we’ll see more sunshine with temperatures remaining in the 60s and 70s. Morning lows will remain much warmer, only falling into the 40s and 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 15th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 15th:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:32 PM CDT

Average High: 60°

Record High: 85° (2011)

Average Low: 31°

Record Low: 5° (2021)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx