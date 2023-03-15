LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for March 15th, 2023.

Tonight: Warm and windy. Mostly cloudy. Low of 53°. Winds SW 25-30 MPH, gusts ~ 40-45 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Strong cold front. High of 66°. Winds SW→NE 20-25 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

Another cloudy, windy, and mild night is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Temperatures will cool into the 40s to low 60s by sunrise on Thursday under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 25-30 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible. Moisture values will increase overnight, setting the stage for a few showers on Thursday!

Thursday will be a day of change around the region. A strong cold front will come crashing into the region, creating a nearly 40 degree spread in high temperatures across the region. Northern areas will only see highs in the low 40s around sunrise, with southern areas warming into the upper 70s! Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the front, with gusts as high as 40 MPH likely. Isolated showers will become likely over northern areas later in the afternoon lingering into the overnight hours. Lows will fall below freezing once precipitation comes to an end.

St. Patrick’s Day 2023 could be the coldest in Lubbock in 35 years! Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s area-wide under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 15-20 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday will be a tad warmer as high temperatures creep into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers will increase from west to east throughout the day, with winds out of the east-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Precipitation is expected to start in the form of a cold rain, before transitioning to a snow and rain/snow mix. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature light snow, especially over western areas! Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s area wide.

Extended Forecast:

Showers will become more widespread on Sunday. A wintry mix is expected for some, with highs in the 30s and 40s likely. On and off precipitation will continue Sunday night through Monday evening. Some minor snow accumulations up to 1″ will be possible along the Texas/New Mexico state line. Most areas will remain too warm to see a lot of accumulation. Most precipitation looks to remain over western areas. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s on Monday, with the 60s and 70s returning on Tuesday. By Wednesday, most areas will be back in the upper 60s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 15th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 15th:

Sunrise: 7:58 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:55 PM CDT

Average High: 68°

Record High: 88° (2013)

Average Low: 38°

Record Low: 17° (1947)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

