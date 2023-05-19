LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for May 19th, 2023.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers south. Low of 54°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 74°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.
Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 19th:
Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT
Sunset: 8:44 PM CDT
Average High: 85°
Record High: 105° (1996)
Average Low: 58°
Record Low: 42° (1915 & 1971)
Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!
-Jacob
