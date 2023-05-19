LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for May 19th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers south. Low of 54°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 74°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 19th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 19th:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:44 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 105° (1996)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 42° (1915 & 1971)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx