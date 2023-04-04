LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for April 4th, 2023.

Tonight: Cooler and windy. Low of 36°. Winds NW 25-30 MPH, gusts ~40-45 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 64°. Winds NW→SE 15-20 MPH.

Stronger winds linger around the region tonight with gusts as high as 40-45 MPH expected. Some areas will see gusts over 50 MPH! We will see some blowing dust around the region, so watch out for some areas of accumulated dirt on roadways and reduced visibility. Temperatures will settle into the mid 20s over northwestern areas, with southeastern zones dipping into the mid 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

A break in the wind will arrive Wednesday afternoon! Early in the morning, gusts could be as high as 40 MPH! Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly, as lows bottom out in the mid 20s to low 40s. Areas along and north of Highway 62/82 could see a freeze, so be sure to bring in potted plants and pets sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Thursday will keep the trend of below average temperatures around the KLBK viewing area. We will see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the east around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be another cool one, with lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s.

As we head into the holiday weekend, we could see a few showers return to the region! Southern and eastern areas have the highest potential to see a few showers. Rainfall totals should remain below 0.10″. Highs will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 12-18 MPH.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will warm for Saturday and Sunday, with highs topping out in the low 70s to upper 80s. We will see more sunshine by Easter Sunday, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH! Any outdoor activities should be good to go! We just ask that you use extra caution with any activities that could result in a spark. We will warm back close to the 90s by early next week, with dry and windy conditions continuing around the region. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:10 PM CDT

Average High: 74°

Record High: 92° (1946, 1959, and 2006)

Average Low: 44°

Record Low: 21° (1917)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

