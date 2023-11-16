LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for November 16th, 2023.

Tonight: Cold front arrives. Mostly cloudy. Low of 44°. Winds WSW→NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

A cold front will pass through the region tonight into Friday morning. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting from the west-southwest to the northwest behind the cold front. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are likely, with gusts as high as 30 MPH likely. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s to mid 50s. Warmest temperatures will remain over southeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Friday Morning, November 17th, 2023.

Short Term:

Cooler temperatures filter in behind our cold front, dropping highs into the 60s for Friday. Texas Tech takes on UCF at The Jones this Saturday for their last home game of the season. Gametime temps will be in the 50s and 60s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky persisting throughout the game. Dress in layers, and cheer on those Red Raiders! Sunday’s highs will return to the 60s and 70s, with westerly winds of 15-20 MPH likely around the region. Sunday night into Monday morning, our next cold front will move into the region. Wind gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible behind the front.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 16th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler temperatures return for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will fall into the 50s to low 60s, with feel like temps in the 40s on Monday due to strong northerly winds. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are likely around the region. We’ll be back in the mid 50s to mid 60s Wednesday, with a mostly sunny sky around the region. By Thanksgiving, highs will drip back into the 50s to low 60s with clouds increasing later in the day. Morning lows look to bottom out close to freezing Tuesday through Thursday mornings. Our next strong cold front will arrive next weekend, with some of the coldest air of the season expected to move into the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 16th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 15th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Average High: 64°

Record High: 88° (2021)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 11° (1916)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

