

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for August 13th, 2023.

Tonight we saw some cooler temperatures as we ease into Monday. Tonight’s low will drop to 70 degrees.

Tomorrow: Monday will see a high of 88 degrees with a 20-30% chance of precipitation.

Extended Forecast:

Tomorrow night we will drop down to 70 degrees with a cold front moving in for Monday. Monday’s highs will stay in the upper 80s for Lubbock, reaching 88 degrees.

Monday night we will drop to 64 degrees bringing us the coolest night we have seen in a while. Tuesday we will rise to 93 for another nice reprieve from the intense heat we have been seeing. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night we will start to warm up with a low of 71 degrees. Wednesday’s high will reach 101 degrees with west southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday night will be warmer with a low of 74. Thursday’s high looks consistent, rising to 101 once again. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds again out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. There will be a 10% chance of precipitation.

Thursday night will drop to 73 degrees and Friday will see another high of 101! Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Friday will drop to 72 degrees and Saturday will rise to 99 degrees and winds will be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph.

Enjoy the cool while it lasts!

-Kathryn