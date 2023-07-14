LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for July 14th, 2023.

Good morning and happy Friday!

Today: We are seeing some heat once again across the region. We started this morning with some early showers and thunderstorms. We will reach a high of 103 degrees here in Lubbock with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. More isolated and high based thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon and evening.

Tonight: We will drop down to 73 degrees tonight with locally heavy rainfall and isolated showers remaining around 20% throughout the night and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: We will see a slight reprieve from the intense heat right in time for the weekend! Tomorrow will get to a high of 93 degrees with some isolated thunderstorms and east southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Winds will be out of the east, southeast direction at 10-15 mph. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with another 20% chance of precipitation.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday night and Sunday morning will drop to 70 degrees. Sunday will warm up to 94 degrees. There will be another 20% chance of precipitation with some locally heavy rainfall and high winds possible.

Sunday night will drop to 71 degrees with Monday warming right back up to 101. We will see sunny and hot conditions for Monday with southerly winds at 12-18 mph.

Monday night will cool to 74 degrees and Tuesday will be very hot with a high of 104. It will be very sunny so we will feel the heat. There is a high possibility for some heat advisories through the work week.

Tuesday night will be a warm one with a low of 75 degrees and a high of 103 for another warm Wednesday. It will be breezy with more southerly winds and speeds around 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Skies will be very sunny.

Wednesday night we will drop to 74 degrees and warm to 101 for Thursday with conditions remaining very warm and southerly winds at 12-18 mph.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Kathryn