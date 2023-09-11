LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for September 11th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. Low of 59°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 68°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger around the KLBK viewing area through 1 AM tonight. Isolated showers will remain possible through the remainder of the overnight hours. Low lying areas could see some patchy fog develop. Be sure to watch out for any on your Tuesday morning commute. We will see a cloudy sky remain overnight as lows settle in the low 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH, becoming calmer by sunrise on Tuesday.

Cooler air will fill in behind our cold front! A mostly cloudy sky will also help keep high temperatures well below average on Tuesday. Highs will only peak in the 60s to low 70s under a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH throughout the day. On and off rain showers will be possible most of the day. Heavy rainfall is not likely across any portion of the region. Maximum daily amounts may approach 0.15″-0.25″ in some areas. Isolated showers and patchy fog will remain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as lows fall into the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will be warmer around the region, with high temperatures peaking in the 70s around the region. These temperatures are still considered to be below average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH throughout the day. Shower and storm chances will increase during the afternoon and evening hours, with locally heavy rainfall possible! Some strong to severe storms will be possible close to the Texas-New Mexico state line. Damaging wind gusts bear 60 MPH are the main concern. Through the evening hours, locally heavy rainfall will be possible, extending into the early overnight hours. Some areas could see as much as 0.50″-0.75″ of rainfall! Isolated showers remain overnight, with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast on Thursday, as do seasonably cooler temperatures! Highs will vary from the 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will have more peeks of sunshine on Thursday, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Scattered showers and storms will bring locally heavy downpours at times. Some areas could see as much as an additional 0.75″-1.25″ of rainfall. Heaviest totals look to occur over eastern areas as of now. A few showers and storms will linger overnight, as temperatures dip back down into the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms look to become more isolated as we round out the work week and head into the weekend. With that being said, isolated showers and storms are expected to continue each day. High temperatures will slowly creep back into the 80s across the region, with morning lows hanging tight in the mid 50s to mid 60s. This change of pace is much needed for our region. s always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 11th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 11th:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:59 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 103° (2000)

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 47° (1959)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

