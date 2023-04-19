LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for April 19th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cold front arrives. Low of 49°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 76°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

After a warm, windy, and dusty day around the region, many of us may be wanting the cooler and calmer weather back! If you’re one of those people, you’re in luck! The first cold front expected to impact the KLBK viewing area over the next week will arrive tonight through Thursday morning. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast overnight, gusting as high as 30-35 MPH at times. Blowing dust will eventually subside by sunrise on Thursday, as temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to low 60s by sunrise. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the viewing area.

Cooler air filters into the South Plains on Thursday, with high temperatures peaking in the low 70s to low 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with northern areas falling into the low 30s! The rest of the region will settle in the mid 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be a cool and sunny day, with winds shifting from the north to the south throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are expected. High temperatures will top out on either side of 70 degrees, putting us about 8-12 degrees below our average high temperature. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, with areas north of Highway 62/82 seeing a light freeze. Be sure to bring in any potted plants or pets sensitive to the colder temps. With lows falling into the upper 20s to low 40s, it wouldn’t hurt to cover outdoor plants!

Saturday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s, with winds out of the northeast around 20-25 MPH! Showers will begin to increase over southern areas late Saturday into Sunday morning, as low temperatures cool into the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances return to the forecast from Sunday through Wednesday of next week! Eastern areas have the highest likelihood of seeing rainfall, with some areas seeing over 0.25″-0.50″! In addition to the much needed moisture, we will see colder temperatures move into the region. Highs will be 20-30 degrees below average on Sunday, with highs rebounding into the 70s and 80s for Monday through Wednesday. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 19th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 19th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:21 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 92° (1961, 1987, and 2001)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 25° (2013)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

