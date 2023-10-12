LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for October 12th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy and cooler. Low of 45°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 70°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

A cool and breezy night is in store across the KLBK viewing area. A weak cold front passed through the region earlier today, resulting in a shift in winds to the west-northwest. Winds will continue to strengthen this evening into the overnight hours as a second, stronger front approaches the region. Gusts will occasionally reach the 35-45 MPH range out of the northwest. Temperatures will quickly fall as this second front moves in, with lows bottoming out in the mid 30s over northwestern areas. The rest of the region will vary from the low 40s to the mid 50s. Warmest temperatures will remain off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

Short Term:

Friday through Sunday will be much cooler, as high temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s each afternoon. We will see a mostly sunny to completely sunny sky each day. Winds will shift from the northeast Friday, becoming more east-southeasterly on Saturday and Sunday! Morning lows will remain in the upper 30s to low 50s each morning. Areas west of Interstate 27, north of Highway 114 will have the highest likelihood of seeing their first frost of the season. Saturday morning is when this will be most likely. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder temperatures. Saturday morning is when the Annular Solar Eclipse will occur, and it looks like we will see a mostly sunny sky! This will make for nearly perfect viewing conditions!

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin. According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock. The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area. Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will begin to warm as we head into the work week next week. Monday will feature highs in the 60s and 70s. 70s and 80s become more prominent for Tuesday and Wednesday. As we head into Thursday, our next cold front looks to move into the region. This will drop our highs back into the 60s and 70s for next Thursday. We will remain dry Monday and Tuesday, with a few showers returning on Wednesday and Thursday due to our cold front. It doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of rain as of now, but we will continue to monitor trends closely. Winds will be southerly Monday through Wednesday, before shifting back to the north behind the cold front on Thursday. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH can be expected each day.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 12th:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:17 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 92° (1989)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 31° (2019)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

