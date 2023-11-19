LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update for November 19th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low of 43°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. A.M. cold front with a few showers. High of 61°. Winds N 20-25 MPH.

Tonight:

Above average temperatures will remain around the KLBK viewing area tonight, as lows only drop into the upper 30s to low 50s. Coldest temperatures will occur over the northwestern South Plains. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with isolated showers remaining possible for areas along and north of Highway 62/82. Winds will become more northerly as a cold front moves into the areas close to sunrise. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will accompany the cold front, with patchy blowing dust expected.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Monday Morning, November 20th, 2023.

Short Term:

Cooler temperatures arrive on Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong northerly winds will gust as high as 30-40 MPH at times, resulting in some patchy blowing dust around the forecast area. A few showers will be possible along and north of Highway 62/82 through the morning hours, too. Highs will peak in the upper 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky on Monday. Sunshine will become more widespread on Tuesday and Wednesday. A reinforcing shot of colder air moves in on Tuesday, keeping highs in the 50s area-wide. Winds will still be strong out of the north, sustained around 18-22 MPH. A hard freeze is likely on the Caprock, and across most of the Rolling Plains Wednesday morning. Temperatures will range from the low 20s to the low 30s around the KLBK viewing area. We’ll be back in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday, with winds shifting back to the southwest by Wednesday evening.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 19th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day looks to be an average late-November day around the region! Highs will vary from the upper 50s to low 60s around the region, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the forecast area throughout the day. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Clouds will increase during the evening and overnight hours, with a cold front beginning to move in from the north. A mostly cloudy day is expected around the region Friday, with our cold front continuing to push through the KLBK viewing area. Behind the front, winds will shift to the east-northeast. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with sustained wind speeds of 12-18 MPH likely.

Now here is where the forecast starts to get tricky, folks. Typically, I would not even begin to talk about the possibility of winter weather until it was at least 3-5 days out from actually occurring. However, with it being a very busy travel weekend next weekend, I want you to have an idea of what all cards are currently on the table.

Colder temperatures move in Friday night into Saturday morning, with precipitation beginning to increase around the region. A light wintry mix is expected to develop for areas along and north of Highway 62/82. With temperatures at or below freezing, some accumulation and travel impacts will be possible. This activity will last for portions of our Saturday, with some areas not warming above freezing. We will stay below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, with isolated pockets of a wintry mix remaining possible. More sunshine is expected by Sunday, with highs back in the upper 30s to low 50s.

Overall confidence in our winter precipitation potential is exceptionally low as of right now. However, I am giving you an extra early heads up since many will be traveling across the region next weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Make sure to be prepared for bitter cold temperatures, and possibly some patchy ice on roadways. We will continue to keep a close eye on the latest trends, and provide you with continued updates throughout the remainder of the week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 19th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, November 19th:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Average High: 62°

Record High: 85° (1996)

Average Low: 35°

Record Low: 14° (1921 and 1937)

Have a magnificent Monday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx