LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update for March 24th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low of 38°. Winds WNW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~ 30-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High of 67°. Winds WNW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 50s to low 70s under a sunny sky. Some blowing dust is expected. Winds out of the west around 18-22 MPH. Gusts upwards of 35-40 MPH likely. Red Flag Warning in effect through 10 PM CDT. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 40s.

Sunday: Highs in the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be variable in direction, with speeds upwards of 15-20 MPH expected. A high threat for fire weather conditions exists, so avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could result in a spark. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 20s to low 40s.

Monday: Highs will be in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday, to the mid 70s and mid 80s on Friday! We would see some storms over eastern areas on Thursday and Friday. Confidence in that occurring is relatively low at this time. Morning lows will remain in the 30s to mid 50s, with winds remaining gusty at times. Fire weather conditions will remain a concern through next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 25th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, March 24th:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:02 PM CDT

Average High: 70°

Record High: 88° (1929)

Average Low: 41°

Record Low: 22° (1965)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx