LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for August 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 72°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Record high of 105°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Hot temperatures will hang around the region through sunset, with temperature likely still in the 90s for some by midnight. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to low 80s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Friday’s record high temperature is 105°, and was set in 2019. The current forecast calls for a tie, with a high of 105° forecast for the city of Lubbock. Region wide highs will range from 98-112° once again. This will likely prompt heat alerts for areas off the Caprock – across the Rolling Plains – and over the northern Permian Basin. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day. If you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time, make sure to appropriately apply and reapply sunscreen. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain seasonably mild, as lows drop into the upper 60s to low 80s.

Triple digits will remain in the forecast Saturday, although it doesn’t appear to be as hot. Temperatures will be 2-4 degrees cooler region wide, with highs varying from 96°-108° around the KLBK forecast area. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH under a sunny sky. Make sure you double check your vehicles before you lock your doors. Leaving a child or pet unattended in a car for as little as 10-15 minutes in these types of temperatures could turn fatal. ALWAYS look before you lock. Saturday night into Sunday morning remains mild, with lows falling to the upper 60s to low 80s around sunrise.

Our ‘cooling’ trend will continue on Sunday as our upper level ridge of high pressure continues to move to the northeast. Unfortunately, we will still be hot and dry. Highs of 95°-105° are in store for the South Plains, with a mostly sunny sky expected. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting as high as 25-30 MPH out of the southeast. At times, it will quite literally feel like a blow dryer outside. Sunday night into Monday morning will be comfortable. Lows drop into the upper 60s to upper 70s around sunrise on Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will remain hot on Monday, before falling closer to their seasonal averages for the remainder of next week. A tropical disturbance is expected to come onshore in southeast Texas, eventually making its way into the KLBK forecast area. Exact impacts remain unclear as of now, but increased cloud coverage, cooler temperatures, and a slight increase in precipitation chances are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday! We will be tracking this system closely through the weekend. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 17th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 17th:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:31 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 107° (2023)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 56° (1931)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

