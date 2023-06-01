LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Thursday evening severe weather update for June 1st, 2023.

Happy June South Plains! We may have entered a new month, but we are holding onto the same overall weather pattern we have seen for the past one to two weeks. We can expect several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms to impact the KLBK viewing area during the remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend. Severe weather looks to be a concern with these rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening tomorrow, with the main threats including large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding induced by heavy rainfall.

Currently, a large portion of the KLBK viewing area is under an Areal Flood Watch for the shaded counties issued until 10 PM CDT tonight. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with localized amounts up to 4 inches will be possible with storms that develop this afternoon and evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the shaded areas in pink until 10 PM CDT tonight. Large hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 PM CDT tonight.

This afternoon and evening, a level 2/5 slight risk for severe storms exists over portions of the South Plains into the Rolling Plains, as indicated by the yellow shading below. This includes towns such as Morton, Lubbock, Jayton, Snyder, Lamesa, and Denver City. For areas shaded in the dark green color, you are under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Places like Clovis, Friona, Silverton, Paducah, Crosbyton, and Littlefield are included in this risk. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes are the primary hazards this afternoon and tonight.

Severe weather outlook for today, June 1st, 2023.

As we head into the day on Friday, we will be facing another risk for severe weather. Tomorrow’s risk for severe weather looks to be more significant than today’s. A level 3/5 enhanced risk for severe storms is in place for a large chunk of the South Plains including Lubbock, Tahoka, Lamesa, Seminole, and Levelland. The areas in yellow are under a level 2/5 slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Places like Muleshoe, Tulia, Floydada, Guthrie, Spur, Snyder, and Hobbs are all included in this risk. Finally, a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms exists for areas shaded in the dark green. This includes Friona, Clovis, and Tatum. Very large hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter, severe wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes are possible with this severe weather threat tomorrow.

Severe weather outlook for tomorrow, June 2nd, 2023.

Heading into the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible. Severe weather is not currently anticipated, but we will keep you updated at KLBK if the threat does change. Regardless, flooding will continue to be a threat with any storms that do develop considering how saturated soils are in the viewing area. Exercise caution while out and about and remember that if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown!

Otherwise, we hope that you all enjoy the remainder of your day and stay weather aware!

-Robbie.

