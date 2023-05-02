LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening severe weather update for May 2nd, 2023.

A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area. This includes the city of Lubbock, Brownfield, Levelland, Littlefield, and Hobbs. Areas in the dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. This includes places like Plainview, Post, Floydada, Friona, and Clovis. Areas in the light green could see storms, but no severe weather is anticipated at this time.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

Overall, the main threats will be the potential for damaging winds around 60-70 MPH, in addition to hail up to 1.75″ in diameter, which is golf ball sized! This will not be a widespread severe weather outbreak, but a few areas could see some damaging winds and damaging hail.

Severe weather threat levels tonight through Wednesday.

Storms will start off in eastern New Mexico, crossing the state line around 5-7 PM. Areas between the state line and Highway 385 will most likely be impacted from 6-10 PM. Areas along Highway 385 east to Interstate 27/Highway 87 will be impacted from 7 PM – 12 AM. Areas east of Interstate 27/Highway 87 will be impacted from midnight through 6 AM.

Stay weather aware, South Plains!

-Jacob

