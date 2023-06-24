LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Saturday evening weather update for June 24th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 70°. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 100°. Winds W changing to N 10-15 mph.

Well South Plains, it has been a HOT one for your Saturday! I hope you all are staying cool and hydrated in this heat! Temperatures look to be slightly “cooler” as we head into tomorrow and Monday, however, dangerous heat will be returning as we head into Tuesday this upcoming week and into the following days. Please take all necessary precautions to beat the heat such as staying hydrated and seeking shaded areas/AC as frequently as you can! Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for the shaded counties below. The Heat Advisory includes all of the counties shaded in orange and is in effect until 10:00 PM CDT tonight, June 24th, 2023. The counties shaded in purple are under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9:00 PM CDT June 27th, 2023.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in orange until 10:00 PM CDT tonight, June 24th, 2023. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the counties shaded in purple until 9:00 PM CDT June 27th, 2023.

As for the forecast, tonight will feature a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 60’s and lower to middle 70’s. Winds will mostly be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. A weak cold front will move through the region tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will still climb to around 100° for central and southern portions of the area. Upper 90’s can be expected for northern sections. Winds will be out of the W at first, then change to a N wind once the front makes it way through blowing around 10-15 mph. A mostly sunny sky is expected.

Monday morning will feature temperatures again in the upper 60’s to lower and middle 70’s. A mostly sunny sky will be over the majority of the viewing area as we move through the day with afternoon high’s again reaching the upper 90’s to lower and middle 100’s. Winds will be out of the SSE blowing around 10-15 mph.

Dangerous heat will return to a large portion of the KLBK viewing area on Tuesday, and possibly the following few days. Morning lows will be in the lower to upper 70’s before afternoon high temperatures reach into the middle 100’s and lower 110’s. A mostly sunny sky is expected along with winds blowing out of the SW at 15-20 mph. This is going to be dangerous heat, so again, be sure to take all necessary precautions by staying hydrated and planning where to seek shaded areas/AC. If you are outdoors, wear lightly-colored clothing, a hat, and sunglasses. Apply sunscreen as well!

The remainder of the week looks to feature more heat, possibly dangerous heat. Morning lows will be in the lower to upper 70’s and afternoon highs will be in the lower to upper 100’s. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky should be in place for the area with no precipitation expected to finish the work week. Temperatures look to “cool” slightly heading into next week, which could bring a slight chance for showers and storms. We’ll keep an eye on how the forecast progresses here at KLBK!

Seven day forecast beginning Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, June 24th:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 110° (1990)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 56° (1957)

It’s a good life!

-Robbie

Facebook: Meteorologist Robbie Commodari

Twitter: @robcomm5