Good morning!

Today high temperatures will climb between 105 and 110 degrees area wide, giving us a region wide heat advisory. Our heat advisory here in Lubbock will begin at 1:00 P.M. CDT – 9:00 P.M. CDT. The heat will be dangerous and heat stroke can happen! Be very safe doing any outdoor activities and drink plenty of fluids. Skies will be clear and sunny.

Tonight: Temperatures will remain warm throughout the night and into tomorrow. Skies will be clear with winds picking up out of the south southwest at speeds around 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Wednesday is looking warm once again with a high of 106 degrees. It will be warm and windy with southerly winds at 12-18 mph. Skies will have a few more clouds than we see today.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night will drop to 74 degrees and Thursday will remain in the triple digits with a high of 100 degrees. There will be more clouds heading in with southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Thursday night we begin to cool off with a low of 72 degrees. Friday will reach a high of 96 with some evening thunderstorms. Our chance of precipitation will be 20% with winds shifting from the southeast at 12-18 mph.

Friday night will get back to the upper 60s as our low will bottom out at 68 degrees. Saturday will reach 91 degrees with afternoon and evening thunderstorms and winds from the east at 8-12 mph. Another 20% chance of afternoon precipitation and thunderstorms is likely.

Saturday night will see another low of 68 degrees with Sunday reaching 96. Skies will once again be sunny with conditions warming up in time for the work week.

Sunday night will drop to 71 degrees and Monday will warm up to 99 degrees. Skies will be sunny with more winds from the south at 8-12 mph.

Stay safe during this intense heat!