LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday weather update for June 27th, 2023.

Today remains to be the hottest day of the week courtesy of a dome of high pressure shifting from the Permian Basin into northern central Texas by this evening. We will reach a high of 108 degrees here in Lubbock. We will have a slight breeze from the southeastern direction at speeds of 15-20 mph. A heat advisory will remain in effect from 1:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. CDT.

Tonight: The heat will remain, barely reaching a low of 75 degrees here in Lubbock.

Tomorrow: The trend continues with a high of 105 degrees here in Lubbock. Winds will be out of the east, southeast at 18-22 mph. Conditions will be sunny with very clear skies. Be on the look for heat advisories throughout the day.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night will drop down to 74 degrees with a high of 105 for the day. Thursday will remain in triple digits with a high of 101 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 18-22 mph. Conditions will be hot again with a few more clouds in the sky.

Thursday night will drop to 74 degrees. Friday will warm to 97 degrees and chances for monsoonal thunderstorms are predicted to return to the region by the end of the week and persist into early next week.

A thirty percent chance for thunderstorms and showers will continue into Monday, lowering to a 10% for Monday. Skies will be cloudy Friday through Monday.

Stay safe in this intense heat!

-Kathryn