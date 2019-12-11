December 10th, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front that moved in yesterday is going to make the air chilly this afternoon. The clouds that are left over will clear out and give way to sunny skies. Thankfully the wind is only going to be at 5-10 mph. Much better than what we saw on Sunday and Monday. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature make it to 51°, which will be our second day below average this month. The middle of the week will start out below freezing for most of the area. Lubbock will begin with clear skies and a low of 30°. Wednesday afternoon is going to see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 55°.

