Good evening and happy Tuesday! The clouds from this morning quickly moved off before lunch leaving us with mostly sunny skies and a rather crisp autumn day with highs in the mid 40s. Expect a cold night ahead with lows dipping into the low 30s and upper 20s across the region. Looking ahead, we’ve got a quiet weather pattern setting up. We’ll see highs return to near or above average through Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies every day. Highs will be anywhere from the mid 50s to even some upper 60s on Friday. We will be watching another blast of cold air which looks to arrive about a week from now that looks to drop our highs into the 40s with no precipitation expected at this time.
December 10th, 2019 Evening Weather
