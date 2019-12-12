Good evening and happy Wednesday! We’ve seen some high clouds over the area today making it for a bit of a partly cloudy day. We’ll see the clouds stick around through the overnight with some patchy fog possible around sunrise. For Thursday, the fog will burn off mid-morning and we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day with highs on either side of 60 degrees. The nice weather will stick around through this coming weekend, with Friday being the warmest day with highs near 70 degrees. For the weekend, a weak front will push through Saturday dropping our temperatures about 10 degrees with no chance of rain. It looks to be a mostly cloudy day for us on Sunday ahead of our next cold front which looks to sweep through on Monday. This front will drop our temperatures to the mid 40s on Monday, but yet again this front looks to be mostly dry with no chances of rain at this time. Temperatures return to near normal for next Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 50s with lots of sunshine and lows in the upper 20s.
December 11th, 2019 Evening Weather
Good evening and happy Wednesday! We’ve seen some high clouds over the area today making it for a bit of a partly cloudy day. We’ll see the clouds stick around through the overnight with some patchy fog possible around sunrise. For Thursday, the fog will burn off mid-morning and we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day with highs on either side of 60 degrees. The nice weather will stick around through this coming weekend, with Friday being the warmest day with highs near 70 degrees. For the weekend, a weak front will push through Saturday dropping our temperatures about 10 degrees with no chance of rain. It looks to be a mostly cloudy day for us on Sunday ahead of our next cold front which looks to sweep through on Monday. This front will drop our temperatures to the mid 40s on Monday, but yet again this front looks to be mostly dry with no chances of rain at this time. Temperatures return to near normal for next Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 50s with lots of sunshine and lows in the upper 20s.