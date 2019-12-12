December 11th, 2019 Evening Weather

Just like every other full moon that we have had this year, tonight's full moon has a special name. The Full "Cold" Moon be the last full moon that we will see this decade! Tonight's moon is referred to as the "Cold" Moon because December is the month that winter begins across the northern hemisphere.

If 12 is your lucky number, then you will enjoy tonight's moon even more. The Cold Moon just so happens to peak at the perfect time. According to space.com, the moon will be its fullest at 12:12 AM eastern time on December 12th (12/12/2019).