December 12th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the low 60’s. The warming trend will continue tomorrow as well with highs jumping back into upper 60’s and low 70’s. Sunshine will remain abundant over the next few days with minimal temperature fluctuations.

However, early Sunday morning, another cold front will slide across the region, and while it will be dry, it will cause temperatures to plummet into the mid to upper 40’s on for the first half of next week. Temperatures will be slow to warm up with our next precipitation chance potentially arriving as early as Thursday night through Friday morning. Due to temperatures, this could be in the form of wintry precipitation so make sure to stay tuned for updates!