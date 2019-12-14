December 13th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the upper 60’s. Warm temperatures will stick around throughout the weekend so make sure to take advantage! Highs will sit in the low to upper 60’s along with abundant sunshine and more windy and breezy conditions expected.

However, early Sunday morning, another cold front will slide across the region, and while it will be dry, it will cause temperatures to plummet into the mid to upper 40’s on for the first half of next week. Temperatures will be slow to warm up with our next precipitation chance potentially arriving as early as Thursday night through Friday morning. Due to temperatures, this could be in the form of wintry precipitation so make sure to stay tuned for updates!