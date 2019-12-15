December 14th, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! It has been another picture perfect Saturday across the South Plains today with lots of sunshine and temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above average! We can expect a few clouds to roll in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky and winds coming in from the south will help keep temperatures relatively mild with lows around 40 degrees (which is also about 10 degrees above average). For Sunday, we can look forward to another beautiful and warm day with lots of sunshine and highs back into the mid 60s. Sunday night and into the early morning hours of Monday, we will be watching a strong, arctic cold front that will knock our temperatures down quite a bit for the beginning of the week. Thankfully, it looks to come through mainly dry, with winds out of the north only around 10 to 15 MPH. However, highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s even with mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures to plummet Monday night once the sun sets with lows in the upper teens and low 20s area wide. A ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners Region will keep a northerly flow aloft, which means temperatures will be slow to warm. Highs will stay in the mid 40s for Tuesday and lows in the low 20s again. By Wednesday, the high over the Four Corners begins to move east, thus allowing temperatures to warm back to near average for the remainder of the week.

