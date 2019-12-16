December 15th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Sunday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and cooler day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-60’s. We will continue to see temperatures drop as we head into the next two days with highs dropping into the mid-40’s all due to the cold front that moved across the region this afternoon. Sunshine will return late in the day tomorrow and it will stick around through next weekend.

We will also see a slow climb in temperatures throughout the work week, moving back into the mid-50’s by Thursday and the mid-60’s by Saturday. However, lows will stay at or below freezing for the next six days so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice from building up on the roadways.