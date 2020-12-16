December 15th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- If you thought the wind was blowing yesterday, wait until you head out this afternoon. The west Texas wind is really going to be causing major issues today. That wind will be sustained at 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph at times. There will be some blowing dust and dirt in the air since it has been bone dry for months. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature of only 42° in Lubbock. Overnight, we'll drop down to 20°. After that cold start to the day tomorrow, we will sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind, with the high temperature reaching 53°. Dry air stays with us for the foreseeable future.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!