December 15th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a very chilly and windy day due to the passage of that cold front this morning. Thankfully, our warming trend kicks in tomorrow with highs moving into the mid-50’s. We will then transition into the low 60s by Friday before our next cool down over the weekend. However, despite our temperature increase, six out of the next seven mornings will have freezing temperatures so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent ice build up on the roadways. Sunshine will be abundant for the next week so if you have any travel plans you should be good to go!