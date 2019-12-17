December 16th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been an overcast and chilly day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-40’s. Sunshine will return in full force tomorrow, but temperatures will remain about the same for your Tuesday. We will see highs make a slow climb throughout the remainder work week, moving back into the mid-50’s by Thursday and the mid-60’s by Saturday. However, lows will stay at or below freezing for the next six days so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice from building up on the roadways.