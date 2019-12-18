December 17th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another sunny and chilly day across the South Plains with high temperatures remaining in the mid-40’s yet again. Thankfully, we will begin to see highs make a slow rebound beginning tomorrow and continuing throughout the remainder work week, moving back into the upper 50’s by Friday and the upper 60’s by Sunday. However, lows will stay at or below freezing for the next five days so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice from building up on the roadways.

Sunshine will also remain abundant through the beginning of next week, but starting on Christmas Eve evening, we will watch for another small chance of precipitation, some of which could be in the wintry variety so make sure to stay tuned for updates!