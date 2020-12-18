December 17th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Things actually started to feel better yesterday as the low pressure system moved east and took the wind and colder air with it. The warm-up continues today. Expect to see sunny skies in Lubbock, with south wind at 10-15 mph. The high temperature will be above the average of 53° as we will climb up to 58°. The dry air will remain in place, so the drought conditions will continue to get worse in our area. It’s going to be even warmer on Friday. The sky stays sunny and the air dry. Wind will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph ahead of our next cold front. Before the front arrives, we will see the high make it to 63°. Temperatures will be lower on Saturday.

