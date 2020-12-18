December 17th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the low to mid-60’s. Unfortunately, the warming trend ends with another cool down expected for the start of the weekend. Thankfully, temperatures rebound quickly as we head into Christmas week. After tomorrow we will also see freezing temperatures return each morning so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent ice build up on the roadways. Sunshine will be abundant for the next week so if you have any travel plans you should be good to go!