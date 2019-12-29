December 18th, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! The storms from last night moved off before noon so I hope you have been able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather today! Winds have been a bit blustery out of the west anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, however, they will subside as we go through the overnight hours. For tonight, grab a jacket if you plan on going out because it’ll be chilly with lows below freezing for most of the viewing area. Tomorrow we’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and even a slight chance at a few snow flurries as the system that brought us our storms last night brings in some wrap around moisture. None of this is expected to accumulate, nor should it cause any traffic problems. But if you are on the roads and you see a few flurries, be sure to lower your speed and get to your destination safely.

Looking ahead, stable weather is expected for Monday through Wednesday, so any New Years Eve plans here in the South Plains look to be in good shape. We’ll watch a weak system move through on Thursday bringing just a small chance at some showers before sunshine returns for next weekend.