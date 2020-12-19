December 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a mild and cloudy day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the low to mid-60’s. Unfortunately, the warming trend ends tonight with another cool down expected for the start of the weekend. Thankfully, temperatures rebound quickly as we head into Christmas week. Freezing temperatures return tomorrow morning as well and for almost every other morning for the next week so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent ice build up on the roadways. Sunshine will be abundant through Christmas so if you have any travel plans you should be good to go!