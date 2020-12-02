December 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with highs bumping back into the low 60’s! Sadly, this warm up will end today with temperatures dropping back into the low 40’s on Wednesday and Thursday! This will be followed by another slow warm up into the weekend which means a great forecast for game day! Lows will remain below freezing for the foreseeable future so don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off! Unfortunately, this front will not bring us any precipitation, just a windy Wednesday, so expect dry and sunny conditions all week long.