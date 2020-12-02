December 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had another cool day on Monday to round out the month of November. The high in Lubbock only made it to 53°. We’re into the month of December now, which is one of the coldest months of the year. However, today is actually going to be warmer. Highs will be above average this afternoon. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies and dry air, with 15-20 mph wind and a high temperature of 63°. A cold front will move in during the day, which will shift the wind to the west-northwest. Expect a much colder day on Wednesday, thanks to today’s cold front. We’re going to see 20-25 mph wind, with sunny skies and more dry air. The high temperature will only make it to 44°. So be ready to bundle up tomorrow!

