December 20th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another sunny and chilly day across the South Plains with high temperatures remaining in the low 50’s yet again. Thankfully, beginning tomorrow the 60’s will make their return and this will remain the case through the Christmas holiday. Highs will range from the low to upper 60’s with lows actually moving above the freezing mark beginning on the morning of Christmas Eve. However, until then it is still imperative to make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice from building up on the roadways. Conditions will now remain dry and sunny through the middle of next week, with a minor rain chance arriving Thursday morning so make sure to stay weather aware and keep your umbrellas handy!