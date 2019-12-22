December 21st, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! Today was quite beautiful across the region as we all saw mostly sunny skies with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. We can expect a pretty chilly night tonight as lows will drop into the upper 20s for most of us with clear skies. The nice weather will stay with us through Sunday with temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than they were today. For the first half of the upcoming week, expect mostly calm weather conditions, with the exception of a few clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Christmas Day Wednesday looks to be ideal as we’ll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures above average in the low to mid 60s. Then we turn our attention to the latter half of the week. We will be watching a storm system that will move across the area Thursday through about Saturday. Timing seems to be tough to forecast right now as some models want to bring the system through on Thursday/Friday, while others want to prolong it a little and bring it through Friday/Saturday. Regardless, we will have to be careful as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing at night, which could lead to a wintry mix and/or freezing of rain that has already fallen causing black ice. We will be sure to watch this very carefully as this is such a busy time for travel for so many of us.

